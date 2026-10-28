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Cockroach Janta Party extends support to INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally
In Short
The Cockroach Janta Party has extended support to the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, raising concerns over voter exclusion during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and calling for free and fair elections.
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party has announced its support for the INDIA bloc’s planned rally on November 1 over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
In a post on X, party founder Abhijeet Dipke wrote that the Cockroach Janta Party is extending support to the INDIA Bloc’s November 1 rally. The party said the fundamental principle of democracy is that people choose their government, not the other way around. It alleged that the SIR exercise had raised serious concerns about the removal of eligible voters from electoral rolls.
Recalling the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constitution makers, the party emphasised that every adult citizen, irrespective of caste, religion, gender, education or economic background, has an equal right to vote. It noted that when the Constitution was framed, leaders including Jawaharlal Nehru and Ambedkar placed their faith in the people and believed democracy could succeed only when every citizen had an equal say.
The idea, it said, was to bring more citizens into the democratic process rather than keep them out of it. The Cockroach Janta Party expressed concern that instead of making it easier for citizens to exercise their franchise, the SIR process had generated fears of exclusion. It asserted that the Election Commission’s responsibility is to protect every eligible citizen’s voting right and not create obstacles to it.
The party declared that it would support all organisations fighting for free and fair elections in the country.
The INDIA bloc has announced a series of programmes, including a mock parliamentary session and a large rally at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi on November 1, to demand accountability from the Election Commission.
Dipke positioned his party’s support as an act of prioritising national interest over partisan lines. Though the Cockroach Janta Party has limited organisational presence and does not hold significant electoral strength, its public endorsement adds to the list of smaller outfits aligning with the opposition’s campaign.
The ruling side has dismissed such demands as politically motivated and maintained that the Commission functions independently.
As the countdown to November 1 begins, the opposition is seeking to convert public dissatisfaction over electoral issues into a visible show of strength in the national capital.
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