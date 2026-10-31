Contempt plea against Congress' Kerala unit over controversial post targeting CJI

New Delhi: The Congress' Kerala unit is facing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court over a controversial social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with two advocates moving a contempt petition even as the state party leadership has already expressed regret and distanced itself from the remarks.

The petition was registered as a writ petition by the court following a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocates Vineet Jindal and Sreejesh S.R., seeking action over the controversial post published on the official X handle of the Congress Kerala unit.

The latest development comes days after state party President Sunny Joseph responded to a legal notice issued by a Supreme Court advocate, admitting that the post had been published without the knowledge or authorisation of the party leadership.

In his reply, Joseph clarified that the remarks did not represent the official position of the Congress and expressed an apology to Chief Justice Surya Kant.

He also informed that the person responsible for the post, Vijay Thottathil, had been removed from the position he held.

The controversy erupted during an INDIA bloc march towards the Supreme Court in New Delhi earlier this month as part of the opposition's protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march was organised after the Chief Justice reportedly conveyed that he could not meet INDIA bloc leaders because of legal constraints.

The state Congress' official X handle subsequently carried a strongly worded message expressing anger over the response, with the post stating: "Surya Kant, resign. We will find someone to replace you."

The post triggered widespread criticism and was withdrawn soon after.

The state party leadership subsequently sought to contain the damage by making it clear that the remarks were unauthorised and did not reflect the party's position.

However, the fresh legal move has brought the controversy back into focus, despite the apology and disciplinary action announced by the state Congress leadership.



