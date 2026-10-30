Delhi Police bust scholarship fraud targeting TN residents; two arrested, data of 54,000 contacts recovered

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two men for their involvement in a scholarship fraud targeting Tamil-speaking residents of Tamil Nadu and recovered a mobile phone containing data of approximately 54,000 contacts, including that of the complainant.

The accused, identified as Sachin Sharma, 29, and Sumit, facilitated the movement of the cheated money through a mule bank account in exchange for commission. The case was worked out by the East District Cyber Police Station through an analysis of banking records, ATM CCTV footage and digital evidence.

According to the police, the case originated from a complaint filed by Muthu Kumar, a resident of Tamil Nadu, who was allegedly offered a scholarship for higher education. On the pretext of securing the scholarship, he was induced to transfer approximately Rs 17,989 online on September 1.

The complainant subsequently reported the incident on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. The financial trail led investigators to a Bank of India account from which the money was withdrawn through an ATM in East Delhi. An FIR was registered under Sections 112(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, police examined bank records and ATM footage and identified Sachin as the person who withdrew the money. He was arrested on October 17. During interrogation, he disclosed that he had provided his sister's ATM card and UPI access details to Sumit in exchange for commission.

Sachin withdrew Rs 10,000, transferred Rs 8,000 through the UPI details provided by Sumit and received Rs 3,000 as commission. He claimed that he was unaware that the money was linked to cyber fraud.

Based on his disclosure, police arrested Sumit on October 21 and recovered a Samsung S26 mobile phone. Examination of the device revealed Excel files shared through WhatsApp containing details of approximately 54,000 contacts, including the complainant's information.

Police said Sumit disclosed that a woman known to him had sent the files on August 6. She allegedly targeted Tamil-speaking families whose children had completed school and were seeking admission to higher education, using scholarship offers to induce them to transfer money.

Sumit claimed that he was asked to print the contact database and arrange a bank account to receive the 'cheated money'. He allegedly handed over the funds to the woman and an associate.

The role of the woman and her associates is under investigation. Police are examining the recovered device to identify additional victims, financial transactions and other links to the suspected network.