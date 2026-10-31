INDIA Bloc misleading public: NDA leaders on 'Chalo Delhi' march, 'Public Impeachment'

New Delhi: Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday criticised the Congress-led INDIA Bloc over its decision to organise a 'Public Impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and hold a 'Chalo Delhi' march, accusing the Opposition of attempting to mislead the public and spread misinformation for political gains.

The INDIA Bloc announced that it would hold a 'Public Impeachment' as part of its ongoing campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged 'vote theft' and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Reacting to the Opposition's proposed activities, BJP National Spokesperson, Guru Prakash Paswan, described the 'Public Impeachment' or mock Parliament, as an attempt to create confusion and propagate misleading narratives rather than engage in meaningful political discussion.

Speaking to IANS, Paswan claimed, "This is mockery. This is not a mock Parliament. This is an attempt to spread lies and misleading facts."

He also questioned the Congress party's decision to proceed with the march, referring to the events concerning the Sikh community on November 1 -- the anniversary of the 1984 riots.

"On November 1, what happened to our Sikh community? It is disturbing that, knowing all this, the Congress is going ahead with this march," he added.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also criticised the INDIA Bloc, questioning its political relevance.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar asked, "Is INDIA Bloc politically alive? In Bengal elections, was INDIA Bloc visible anywhere?"

"They are just a force of hatred. They are holding mock Parliament; why did people vote for you to send you to Parliament? Why don't they discuss things there?," he added.

Kumar also targeted the Opposition over its repeated allegations concerning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleging that the recent Legislative Council (MLC) elections, conducted through ballot papers, had also resulted in a defeat for them.

"They don't believe in EVMs, but as everyone can see, when the elections were held through ballot papers during the recent MLC elections, the INDIA Bloc faced defeat," he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said the INDIA Bloc should concentrate on addressing its internal political challenges instead of organising protests and raising allegations against the ruling alliance.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, "The INDIA Bloc should first focus on its betterment. Their condition is not very good. When they win, they don't say anything; however, when they lose elections, they allege vote theft."

"Their rally wouldn't have any effect; the public will teach them a lesson for this. They are trying to mislead the public. They should give an account of what Congress did for the country during such a long tenure?" he added.



