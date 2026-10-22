Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia extending full support to affected pilgrims: MEA

Riyadh/New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

An Indian national was among two people killed, while two other Indian nationals were injured, in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam on Wednesday.

According to the MEA, over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi Arabia back to India on available flights.

"This is in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights and have travelled back to India over the past week. Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest. Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals and regular advisories are being issued," read a statement issued by the ministry.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said that it is ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families following the Dammam airport attack.

"Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," it said in a post on X.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that two people were killed in the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport on Wednesday, which includes one Indian resident and one Saudi citizen. It further said that eight people were injured in the attack.

In a statement shared on X, the GACA said, "Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, corresponding to 10 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the number of fatalities has risen to (2) after an additional fatality was confirmed, involving (1) Saudi citizen and (1) Indian resident. The number of the injured remains at (8), including (1) Saudi citizen, and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Indian, (2) Yemeni, (2) Bangladeshi, and (1) Nepalese. Their injuries range from minor to critical, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals".

The Saudi civil aviation authority mentioned that it is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to complete the damage assessment, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel and maintain the security and safety of Saudi Arabia's civil aviation system. It further mentioned that airport operations have resumed and air traffic has returned to normal.

India on Thursday condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport and Aramco's Shaybah oil field, while expressing hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

"We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the MEA said in a statement.

India had also expressed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty.

"We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest," read the MEA statement.



