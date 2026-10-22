BJP Calls Rahul “Gaddar”, Citing Media Reports

The BJP has escalated its attack on the opposition parties for the recent street protests they had resorted to, starting with a demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to change the regime.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, quoting a report published in The Times of India, said a Fox News digital investigation has claimed to have uncovered links between the riots in France and the street protests in India. He said this clearly exposes the plot of the Congress party, which believes in anarchy and regime change.

Calling Rahul Gandhi “gaddar”(traitor), Bhatia said that Rahul was presenting a model of anarchy before the country. Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, “Who is the leader of these traitors?” he said.

Citing Fox News, he said the investigation by them had clearly indicated that an ecosystem of regime change has been created across nine countries, and this included France. “It is a red-green ecosystem of protest,” he said.

"An investigation by Fox News shows how organisations have created an ecosystem across nine countries, including France, that attempts to overthrow elected governments. It is a 'red-green ecosystem of protest'," he claimed.

"According to the Fox News report, red represents communist groups, while green represents Islamic groups. If we look at this report, it states, 'Global chaos grows to 101 groups'. Global chaos, anarchy and disorder... these 101 organisations are operating across nine countries," Bhatia said.

He further said, "It is India's misfortune that the leader of the opposition is irresponsible and immature. And if I present the evidence before you, it would not be wrong to call him a traitor or Mir Jafar.

Echoing similar views, another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, said on X, "Global investigation exposes anarchy and regime change plot of Congress."

Citing the report, an investigation report titled 'Global Chaos inc grows to 101 groups' flags how the communist organisation Progressive International (PI) was coordinating common messaging between protests in France, Albania and India,

Bhandari alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had met Progressive International at "10 Janpath" on April 10, 2025. According to him, the aim of the meeting was 'acquiring organised power through new rebellion, regime change,' he added, referring to the media report.

However, the Congress party had not reacted to this charge of the BJP.