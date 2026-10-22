Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

BJP Calls Rahul “Gaddar”, Citing Media Reports

In Short

The BJP has escalated its attack on the opposition parties for the recent street protests they had resorted to, starting with a demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to change the regime.

Rahul Gandhi “gaddar”(traitor), Bhatia
X

Rahul Gandhi “gaddar”(traitor), Bhatia

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

The BJP has escalated its attack on the opposition parties for the recent street protests they had resorted to, starting with a demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to change the regime.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, quoting a report published in The Times of India, said a Fox News digital investigation has claimed to have uncovered links between the riots in France and the street protests in India. He said this clearly exposes the plot of the Congress party, which believes in anarchy and regime change.

Calling Rahul Gandhi “gaddar”(traitor), Bhatia said that Rahul was presenting a model of anarchy before the country. Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, “Who is the leader of these traitors?” he said.

Citing Fox News, he said the investigation by them had clearly indicated that an ecosystem of regime change has been created across nine countries, and this included France. “It is a red-green ecosystem of protest,” he said.

"An investigation by Fox News shows how organisations have created an ecosystem across nine countries, including France, that attempts to overthrow elected governments. It is a 'red-green ecosystem of protest'," he claimed.

"According to the Fox News report, red represents communist groups, while green represents Islamic groups. If we look at this report, it states, 'Global chaos grows to 101 groups'. Global chaos, anarchy and disorder... these 101 organisations are operating across nine countries," Bhatia said.

He further said, "It is India's misfortune that the leader of the opposition is irresponsible and immature. And if I present the evidence before you, it would not be wrong to call him a traitor or Mir Jafar.

Echoing similar views, another BJP spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, said on X, "Global investigation exposes anarchy and regime change plot of Congress."

Citing the report, an investigation report titled 'Global Chaos inc grows to 101 groups' flags how the communist organisation Progressive International (PI) was coordinating common messaging between protests in France, Albania and India,

Bhandari alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had met Progressive International at "10 Janpath" on April 10, 2025. According to him, the aim of the meeting was 'acquiring organised power through new rebellion, regime change,' he added, referring to the media report.

However, the Congress party had not reacted to this charge of the BJP.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

[email protected]

A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

Tags

BJPRahul GandhiGaurav BhatiaCongress PartyRegime Change Allegations
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X