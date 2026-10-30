Jamia to resume offline classes from Nov 10 after students' protest ends in 'victory'

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday ordered the resumption of offline classes from November 10, a day after agitating students celebrated "victory" following the university's announcement to set a timeline to restore its students' union.

The varsity also announced that the second mid-term examinations, which were earlier declared to be held in virtually, "shall now be conducted through offline mode".

JMI had shifted all classes to online mode on October 24 as a "precautionary measure" amid a hunger strike at the campus, demanding the restoration of Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU).

"Online classes shall be conducted till 9th November, 2026 only. Offline classes shall be conducted w.e.f. 10th November, 2026," the Registrar’s Office said in an order on Friday.

"The 2nd Mid-term examinations shall now be conducted through offline mode from 16th November, 2026 to 21st November, 2026. All other students-related academic activities shall also be held through offline mode as per notified academic calendar for the academic session 2026-2027," the statement added.

Further, the university directed all its Deans, Heads and Directors to ensure the compliance of the said orders and take necessary steps for the smooth conduct of offline classes, mid-term examinations, End-Semester Examinations and maintain the students' attendance and other records regularly.

On Thursday, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration announced a timeline for restoring its students’ union, paving the way for the return of an elected student body after nearly two decades.

"The constitution of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) will be approved and implemented by May 15, 2027. Elections will subsequently be held within approximately six weeks of the commencement of the new academic session, which is expected to begin around July 16, 2027," an order from the Registrar’s Office stated.

The order also said the university will withdraw all show-cause notices and disciplinary proceedings started against students involved in the protest. It added that orders on expulsion and suspension, as well as restrictions on campus entry, would be revoked.

This led to the two-week-old protest finally ending as students celebrated the university order as a "victory for our rights". Not setting specific dates for the process was a sticking point in the earlier settlement attempt.



