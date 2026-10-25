'Motivates Indians to do good work': BJP leaders on PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: BJP leaders on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, highlighting its role in inspiring citizens, celebrating community-driven initiatives, promoting self-reliance and connecting people with India’s rich cultural heritage.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme has consistently served as a source of immense inspiration for all 140 crore Indians.

She said the programme highlights successful initiatives, showcases how people’s efforts benefit society and demonstrates how the country is progressing. “The Prime Minister’s words connect every community and section of society while conveying valuable wisdom and motivating citizens to contribute positively to the nation.”

On behalf of the people of Delhi, CM Gupta thanked the Prime Minister for continuously bringing such meaningful and inspiring topics to the public’s attention.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said she attended a gathering in the Patel Nagar Assembly constituency alongside Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, local party workers and residents to listen to the 139th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Swaraj recalled the Prime Minister’s emphasis on the programme as a platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating the collective strength of the Indian people.

“As our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said, Mann Ki Baat is a programme devoted to honouring and celebrating the collective strength of India's people. It is a programme whose impact is directly visible on the ground. As he highlighted today, sales of Khadi products exceeded Rs 28 crore in a single day on Gandhi Jayanti…"

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi connects citizens with India’s heritage and the experiences of ascetic individuals whose lives and work inspire society.

Sinha highlighted the Prime Minister’s messages on promoting millets, referred to as ‘Shree Anna’, living in harmony with nature and maintaining good health.

He said the programme’s message reaches children and citizens across the country, keeping them enthusiastic and motivated. According to Sinha, people eagerly await each episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, which draws attention to important subjects such as nature, agriculture and culture while instilling a sense of pride among Indians.

BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi said the 139th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was heard across India.

Saraogi said the Prime Minister’s monthly address has consistently inspired people nationwide to pursue new ideas and initiatives.

“Today, he spoke in detail about how India is becoming self-reliant. He discussed how women weavers in Punjab are becoming self-reliant through handlooms, how Makhana (fox nuts) and Makhana farmers from Mithila and Bihar are reaching foreign markets through proper packaging, and he also talked about millets, cleanliness, the upcoming Valmiki Jayanti, offered festive greetings, and mentioned Nishad Raj,” he said.

He said the programme continues to encourage people to draw inspiration from local achievements, preserve cultural traditions and contribute to the country’s development.

Leaders underscore the significance of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as a platform to highlight grassroots achievements, encourage community participation and promote India’s cultural and economic strengths.