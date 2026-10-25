Narrow mindsets conspiring to plunge country into instability, chaos for the sake of power: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that some political forces with narrow mindsets are conspiring to plunge the country into instability, chaos, and separatism for the sake of power while praising India’s economic growth, development and expanding global standing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, CM Adityanath highlighted the government’s focus on public welfare, social justice, women’s empowerment and digital innovation, while emphasising the importance of national unity and the vision of a Developed India.

“Under the visionary and decisive leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has written a new chapter of economic strength on the global stage. Today, India stands among the world’s fastest-growing major economies and is setting new benchmarks in self-reliance, innovation, and development,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote.

He said the principle of putting the nation first had strengthened democratic values and placed ordinary citizens at the centre of policymaking. He also underlined the importance of welfare initiatives aimed at the poor and the concept of Antyodaya, which focuses on the upliftment of the last person in society.

“With the spirit of 'Nation First', the roots of democracy have grown even stronger in the New India. The common citizen remains at the centre of policymaking, welfare of the poor is a key governance priority, Antyodaya (upliftment of the last person) forms the foundation of self-reliance, and public participation is transforming development into a people’s movement,” he said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the opportunities emerging in social justice, women’s empowerment, digital innovation and economic prosperity. According to his post, these developments are helping transform public aspirations into opportunities and expanding the country’s capabilities.

Referring to the international situation, CM Adityanath said India was continuing its development journey amid violence and instability in several parts of the world. He also criticised what he described as politically motivated forces seeking to create instability and damage the country’s image on global platforms.

"At such a time, some political forces with narrow mindsets are conspiring to plunge the country into instability, chaos, and separatism for the sake of power. They are relentlessly attempting to tarnish India's image on global forums by sidelining national interests. Despite these challenges, India is moving forward with an unwavering resolve towards its development goals,” he stated.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to the national development agenda, CM Adityanath pointed to the state’s agricultural potential, expanding industrial base, modern infrastructure and youthful population. He said the state was accelerating progress across sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, investment and employment generation, while contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to national interests, unity and continued development.

“Our resolve is unwavering: national interest above all, national unity inviolable, and the pace of development unstoppable. With the spirit of Nation First, this grand endeavour of India’s progress will continue uninterrupted,” he wrote on X.