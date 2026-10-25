Cyclone update: Depression to approach AP today, rains for five days

A depression formed in the east central and adjoining southeast region of Bay of Bengal is approaching the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

The system, which moved at a speed of 5 kmph over the past 6 hours, is centred around 880 km away from Visakhapatnam, 980 km away from Kakinada, 1080 km away from Machilipatnam and 1150 km away from Bapatla, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression on Sunday. On Monday, it will turn into a cyclonic storm and may even turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning in the west central Bay of Bengal. The storm may further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday morning.

The system is likely to hit between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on Wednesday afternoon. People should be highly alert as the wind speed is likely to range between 115-125Kmph, said Prakhar Jain, Managing Director, APSDMA. Gusts could go up to 140Kmph.

Heavy rains are likely to occur in Andhra Pradesh over the next 5 days, with extremely heavy rainfall on the 27 th and 28 th, according to the India Meteorological Department. Fishermen have been advised to come back immediately. Wind speeds are likely to increase as the cyclone nears the coast.