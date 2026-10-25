Opposition 'mock Parliament' to step up fight against SIR

New Delhi: The Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to hold a mock Parliament session and mock impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the capital on October 30 , ahead of its November 1 joint rally.

According to reports, the proposed gathering could involve MPs and other participants. The event is expected to be smaller than the Opposition’s anti-SIR rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Opposition parties have criticised the electoral roll revision exercise, alleging that it could lead to eligible voters being excluded. They have also demanded action against the Chief Election Commissioner, with possible discussions around his resignation and impeachment forming part of the proposed mock session.

The campaign follows a series of Opposition actions, including marches to the Election Commission, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Supreme Court earlier this month.

The proposed mock Parliament would offer the parties another platform to coordinate their criticism of the government and the poll machinery ahead of the November rally.

There was a consensus on the programme, which would take forward a proposal discussed by the Opposition parties, civil society groups and student representatives earlier this month, sources said.