Sonia Gandhi recalls her first meeting with Rajiv

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made her debut on X, sharing a video about her forthcoming book, Belonging – A Journey of Love, which is scheduled to be launched on November 10.

In the nearly two-minute-long video, Gandhi recounts her first meeting with her late husband and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge, England, where the two were students.

“In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began. Rajiv and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories. On 10th November, I share that world with you,” she wrote in her first post on X.

She explained that her search for Italian food had led her to the Greek restaurant which was frequented by European and Indian students.

“And then, we discovered this place (Varsity Restaurant). It was a Greek restaurant, where many European students, but also Indian students, used to go for their meals. And that is then where I met Rajiv in that very restaurant,” she said. Gandhi recalled that a mutual friend introduced them. The two subsequently became friends, began attending parties and explored places together.

“When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that, you know, he was someone I would really love to be with. And, of course, I learned that it was the same for him,” she recalled.

As photographs appeared in the video, the Congress leader recalled Rajiv Gandhi as a gentle and good-looking young man who left a lasting impression on her. “He was a very gentle-looking person. Of course, he was very good-looking. But that gentleness came through. So that was something which really touched me and struck me. So that, of course, I’ll never forget when I first met him,” she said. Sonia Gandhi married Rajiv Gandhi on February 25, 1968. Rajiv Gandhi served as prime minister from 1984 to 1989 and was assassinated in May 1991.