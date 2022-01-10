Depressed over her transfer, teacher commits suicide in Nizamabad

A 36-year-old teacher committed suicide following her transfer to a thanda in Kamareddy district. The woman identified as Saraswati.



Saraswati is said to have been depressed after she was allocated to Marlakunta order of Gandari mandal in Kamareddy district. She committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan at her home.

Family members alleged that Saraswati was depressed on learning the news about her transfer and resorted to the step. Based on the complaint of the family members, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Sarawati was working as a teacher in Rahatnagar of Babapur in Bheemgal mandal of Nizamabad district.