Jawan from Telangana's Nizamabad killed in Jammu and Kashmir

A jawan from Komanpalli village of Velpur mandal of Nizamabad district was among four security force personnel who were killed Machil sector in LoC in northern Kashmir during a failed infiltration bid.

The army personnel informed his family members of Mahesh being injured who later succumbed to injuries. A pall of gloom descended in the village with the jawan's death. Mahesh is survived by his parents and an elder brother.

His family says that Mahesh's desire was to join in the army and got selected in 2014-15. After intermediate in a private college in Nizamabad, Mahesh joined the army and was posted in Dehradun.

He got married to army commander's daughter from Hyderabad two years ago and had last visited his family in December 2019. His family members said that Mahesh called them up on November 2 when he told them he was going for patrolling which was his last call.