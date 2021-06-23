Keshapoor under CCTV surveillance

Nizamabad: Many cities in Telangana now employ public video surveillance as a primary tool to monitor population movements and to prevent crime and terrorism, both in the private and public sectors. Telangana police rely heavily on video surveillance as a tool to fight crime and prevent terrorism.

CCTV surveillance have now extended to villages in Nizamabad district. Villages in Nizamabad district on the Maharashtra border are constantly plagued by looters and criminals. Now resort to video surveillance to get rid of uncertainty. A single camera became the equivalent of a hundred policemen. The third eye is looking intently at every person who enters the village. The Keshapoor Village Development Committee noticed this and decided to purchase cameras that could capture clear visuals even during the night times. Keshapur is a Village in Nizamabad Rural Mandal in Nizamabad District with 181 residential houses. This small village has a population of 739 people and is located 7 KM towards East from District headquarters, Nizamabad.

The smallest village Keshapoor in Nizamabad district has set up a self-defense system with CC video camera surveillance. It is now estimated that there are around 16 CCTV cameras in the Keshapoor, with one camera for every 11.25 Residential house – All the video cameras are connected to the computer server in the gram panchayat office, as well as the Police Commissionerate. Commissioner Karthikeya is specially monitoring Law and Order through CCTV cameras in villages in the district. Village sarpanch Malle Vanitha Subhash says criminals are afraid to enter our village with the installation of video camera.

She said that ACP Venkateshwar had launched the first camera on the premises of the gram panchayat and gradually brought the entire village under surveillance with 16 cameras.