National Highway to Nizamabad & Kamareddy on cards

Nizamabad: Another National Highway is being constructed for the northwestern Telangana district, especially for Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Authorities are already conducting a survey as the National Highway has been sanctioned. Once the survey is completed, land acquisition will be undertaken and the road will be paved. Arrangements are being made to construct bypasses where there is necessity and the road construction to be completed within the next three years. Some surveys have already been completed and steps are being taken to complete the rest by the end of this financial year.

Construction of Highway at a cost of Rs.1200 crore

National Highway will be constructed across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Road from Medak to Bhainsa will be constructed. Arrangements are being made to complete the construction of this road in three years. The 151 km long road will be widened at a total cost of Rs 1,200 crore. The road will be constructed from Medak to Nagireddypeta, Ellareddy, Banswada, Nasrullabad, Varni, Rudrur, Bodhan, Rangel Zone, Shatapur, Navipeta Zone, Fakirabad, Basra, Mudol and Bhainsa via Yencha. The existing road will be widened and constructed.

Survey at a rapid pace

Engineers from the National Highway Authority are already conducting the survey with the approval of the Central and State governments. This road will be constructed in three phases. The first phase from Medak to Ellareddy will be taken up and constructed at a cost of Rs 250 crore. The 2nd phase of the road from Ellareddy to Rudrur will be constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore. The road will be constructed under National Highway 161 DB. The road from Rudrur to Bhainsa will be constructed under 765 DB at a cost of Rs 650 crore. Road construction will be carried out under the third phase. The survey has already been completed from Bodhan to Basra and from there to Bhainsa.

Surveys of bypass roads in some places are yet to be completed. The survey is currently being conducted from Medak to Nagireddypeta and it is expected to be completed by the end of this financial year by Rudrur.