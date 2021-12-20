Nizamabad: Govt buildings at risk due to plant growth

Nizamabad: Vegetation growth on government buildings in Nizamabad due to lack of maintenance is putting the buildings at risk. Big trees could be seen on the district Collectorate office roof and walls and also on the walls of bridges. Walls of several government office buildings have developed cracks due to plant growth.

There is reportedly no maintenance and inspection of the buildings. No cleaning of the rooftop to clear seeds that have fallen from the big trees in the building surroundings. If only there is regular checking and cleaning, then all the seeds could have been cleared and there would be no chance for vegetation growth. Even the staff could cut the branches that are overgrowing on rooftops to avoid chances of seeds falling on the roof.

The roof of the district Collectorate office was not cleaned for several years and trees grew wide on the roof.

On the other hand, the officials concerned do not conduct annual inspection required for the construction warranty. It's easy to remove a small plant, but very difficult to remove big one, which weakens the structure. Regular inspection could prevent expensive repairs.

It is the responsibility of district R&B officials to monitor and conduct inspection. But due to their alleged negligence, there is threat to the government buildings in the district. Buildings constructed with crores of rupees are not maintained properly, hence they are quickly falling into disrepair.

The government that claims of conducting Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragthi for cleanliness is not in the least bothered to remove the overgrown shrubs on government offices.

Trees or shrubs growing on buildings can be dangerous for built structures. Plant growth on buildings is responsible for the widening of gaps between adjoining blocks or increasing the dimensions of the cracks already present on the surface.Root action on walls and weight of trees can cause cracks compromising the safety of the building.

Also, there is another problem, which is not cleaning the rooftops of the buildings will make it as compost with dry leaves and dust. This will facilitate growth of seeds.

Removing dirt and debris from the rooftop once or twice a year will eliminate conditions conducive to the growth of unwanted vegetation.

It's high time that the authorities of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts must set up a schedule for maintenance activities to save the government buildings and also to save money.