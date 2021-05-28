Nizamabad: Preparation for the kharif season in progress

Nizamabad: Minister of State for Housing and Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashant Reddy has directed the irrigation authorities to fill all the ponds with water in stages so that there is no shortage of water for kharif farmers.

Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Thursday visited Bhimgal and Velpur mandals in Nizamabad district's Balkonda constituency.

Earlier, he visited Malladi pond in Janakampeta village in Velpur zone. The Minister directed to lay a pipeline from the old Nijamsagar Canal to the feeder channel to divert water. He inspected the site for the construction of the pipeline to the feeder channel at the field level and assured the villagers that he would work hard to secure funding for the pipeline.

He then inspected the lift under the Pallikonda (Venganti) project. Minister Reddy inquired about the performance of the motors of the lift and directed the Irrigation Department officials to be ready to pump water by lift during this monsoon season. He said minor repairs to pipeline leaks and lift motors should be completed within a week and the water should be ready to lift. The Pallikonda pond was then inspected. The Minister said that as per the order of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, we have inspected the motors of Vemuganti and Pallikonda Lift Irrigation System in the constituency as part of the operation to fill the ponds with Kaleswaram water through lifts in Telangana. Similarly, he asked the officials to stay in the field every day and solve the technical problem. The Minister suggested that plans must be prepared to fill the ponds of about 7 villages at the bottom through the Pallikonda Lift Irrigation Scheme. The aim was to provide irrigation water to other villages as well he added. Pond embankment strength and feeder channel quality, feeder channel area to be filled with water were examined. He then inspected the site for Bachanpally, Pipri Pond Feeder Channel.

Prashant Reddy inspected the DC (Distribution Chamber) feeder channel filling the Ramannapeta new pond at Bashirabad forest and the Ramannapeta new pond.