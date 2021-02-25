Nizamabad: Red alert at State borders

Nizamabad: After corona cases are on rise in six districts of Maharashtra, the government had tightened inter-State passenger traffic from Wednesday.

Check posts were set up on the borders of Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts and doctors and medical personnel were appointed to screen the passengers and implemented red alert with corona diagnosis.

District Collector C Narayana Reddy is enforcing strict restrictions at Salura check post in

Bodhan, by posting district officials at this check post for corona diagnosis.

Madnur mandal doctors and health department have set up corona check post from Wednesday at Salabatpur RTA check post on Telangana border as per the directions of Kamareddy District Collector. Medical personnel led by Dr Ashwin Babu of Dongli Primary Health Centre on the border area were tasked with identifying those, who have corona symptoms. As the number of corona cases in the border State of Maharashtra were increasing day by day, precautionary measures are being taken in Kamareddy district as per the directions of the State government.

Every single vehicle entering Telangana from Maharashtra is thoroughly inspected and thermal tests are conducted for its occupants. Doctors said they were identifying people with Covid-19 symptoms. The officials said Maharashtra citizens, who have corona symptoms, will not be allowed into the State and will be deported. They said corona check posts would be set up at Madnur and Salabatpur RTA check post as well as other border areas in the district.

Dongli Primary Health Centre Dr Ashwin Babu said if any of Telangana people going to Maharashtra from here shows corona symptoms, they will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days and medical services will be provided to them.

Dongli Primary Health Centre Dr Ashwin Babu, medical staff Shivaiah, Mandal TRS president Sangameshwar, Madnur Tahsildar Venkat Rao, Sarpanch D Suryakant, Chinna Shakkarga Sarpanch Gafar, Aasha activists, police personnel and revenue staff were present.