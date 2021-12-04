Sale & purchase of govt lands is a crime: Collector Narayana Reddy

Nizamabad: Stating that he came to know that some land grabbers in divisions 12, 13 and 14 were encroaching government lands, District Collector Narayana Reddy warned that criminal cases will be registered against anyone, who encroaches government land and involved in sale and purchase transactions as well as demolition of structures on the land.



On Friday, the Collector visited Dharmapuri Hills, Arsapally and Sarangapur and inspected government lands in Nizamabad city.

The Collector directed the authorities concerned to identify all the government lands, fix boundaries and set up boards stating that the land belongs to government, within ten days. The officials were also directed to demolish any structure, if found constructed against the law.

He suggested the people not to be get cheated if anyone sells government lands and told not to buy them. People should be aware that inquiries will be made in detail on what happened, strict action will be taken against those responsible and the PD Act may have to be put in place, he said.

The Collector said the government would build 2 BHK houses and there is need to allot land for another 15 BHK houses in Nizamabad urban.

Additional Collector (LB) Chitra Mishra, Deputy Mayor Idris Khan RDO Ravi, division corporators and tahsildars were present on the occasion.