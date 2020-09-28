Telangana: Rs 15 lakh worth banned tobacco products seized in Nizamabad

The police on Monday seized banned tobacco products in Auto Nagar in Nizamabad which is estimated to be of Rs 15 lakh in the market.

On a receipt of information that the banned gutka has been dumped in the godown in a container van, the Nizamabad special operations team raided the place in Auto Nagar. The godown belonged to one Kareem. The police arrested Kareem and registered a case against him. It is learned that Kareem is a corporator of an area and belongs TRS party.



Earlier this month, the Shamshabad special operations team raided a tobacco manufacturing unit at Vattepally in Mailardevpally and seized the banned tobacco products worth Rs 5 lakh. The raids were carried out on September 8 and three persons were arrested in the case.



The police said that arrested three persons manufactured tobacco packed it in small sachets and labelled it before selling in the market. The police acted on a tip-off and raided the premises. The suspects were produced before a court.

