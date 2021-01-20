Utilise Central funds in a timely manner: MP Arvind

Nizamabad: DISHA Chairman and Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper utilisation of Central government funds as well as timely completion of development works.

He chaired district development, coordination and monitoring committee meeting at Pragati Bhavan conference hall at Nizamabad Collectorate on Tuesday.

Addressing the officials, MP Arvind informed that the Central government was funding for about 30 schemes and railway-over-bridges, parks, national highways, minority buildings should be completed in a timely manner. The MP directed the officials to ensure that the foundation stones and inaugurations of the

constructions to be set up with Central government's funds include photos and names as per the protocol.

Arvind advised the committee members to select real beneficiaries only in allotting double bedroom houses and also told them to computerise the details of beneficiaries. The authorities were told to take steps to call for tenders on behalf of the government for the construction of Madhav Nagar railway-overbridge. The ongoing process of grain purchase at purchasing centres will continue as usual, he informed.

District Collector and DISHA Committee Secretary C Narayana Reddy said the programme would continue from January 16 to provide Covid vaccine to about 23,000 frontline workers in the district and later vaccine will be given to everyone. Stating that there was no reaction among the people after giving vaccine for the past four days. He said there was some delay in the works last year due to

problems like corona and rains and urged the authorities to take special care to complete the work by making full use of the period

till May.

Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V Patil, Additional Collector Lata, DRDO Srinivas, DAO Govindu, ZP CEO Govindu, DPO Jayasudha, Government Hospital Superintendent Pratim Raj, Transco SE Sudarshan, other district officials, DISHA Committee members and others attended the meeting.