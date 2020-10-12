Vote counting of Nizamabad MLC bypoll begins

The counting of votes of Nizamabad MLC bypoll began today at polytechnic college. Six tables have been arranged for the two rounds of counting. The results of MLC bypoll is expected to be announced by 10.30 am.

Meanwhile, eight members each from a party have been allowed into the counting centre.

The bypoll for Nizamabad MLC seat was held on October 9 across 50 centres which include 28 in Nizamabad and 22 in Kamareddy. Of the total 824 voters, 823 have been exercised their vote.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha from TRS party, V Subhash Reddy from Congress and P Laxminarayana from BJP are in the poll fray.