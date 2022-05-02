What did Congress & BJP do for farmers: Prashant Reddy

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Sunday stated that the BJP has become an obstacle for the development in Telangana.

He said the development is taking place with welfare schemes even without the Central government cooperation. The Minister inaugurated the new building of the Gram Panchayat, Society Complex and launched several other development projects at the Lingampet mandal headquarters in Kamareddy district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that under the auspices of Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao, many schemes were being introduced for the poor and the state is running towards "Bangaru Telangana". The Minister informed that the government would soon launch a Rs 3 lakh scheme to build new houses for those who own land. Prashant Reddy questioned the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay's padayatra. Taking a jibe at Bandi, he said whether Sanjay can clarify on when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would bring back black money and fulfill the promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone account.

He said whether Praja Sangrama yatra is held to increase the prices in petrol and diesel & the increase in gas price. He added that the Centre which gave Rs 1,600 crore for Bangalore Metro is not giving a single rupee to our Hyderabad Metro.

He stated that the funds for Kaleswaram and Mission Bhagiratha were not provided by the Central government. On what issues is Sanjay is holding the yatra, Prashnt questioned. Telangana received 10 out of 10 Best Awards for Panchayats in the country, he said. TPCC president Revanth Reddy is a comedian, said Prashant Reddy.

He questioned whether Congress, who ruled for 70 years, over the works or what they had done for the sake of farmers.