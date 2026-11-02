Tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra State Formation Day was observed at Kotagummam Centre in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, commemorating the formation of Andhra State following the supreme sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, who undertook a hunger strike demanding a separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

The programme was organised under the leadership of All-Party Committee convenor Desireddy Balaram Naidu. On the occasion, Balaram Naidu, Lions Club president Grandhi Venkateswara Rao, Pandiri Veerabhadra Swamy, V Babji, Suresh and others performed milk Abhishekam to the statue of Potti Sriramulu and garlanded it as a mark of respect. They paid rich tributes to the great leader and recalled his sacrifice for the formation of Andhra State.