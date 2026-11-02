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Tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu

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The programme was organised under the leadership of All-Party Committee convenor Desireddy Balaram Naidu

All-party committee convenor Desireddy Balaram Naidu and others paying tributes to ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sriramulu at his statue in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday
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All-party committee convenor Desireddy Balaram Naidu and others paying tributes to ‘Amarajeevi’ Potti Sriramulu at his statue in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday

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Rajamahendravaram: Andhra State Formation Day was observed at Kotagummam Centre in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday, commemorating the formation of Andhra State following the supreme sacrifice of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, who undertook a hunger strike demanding a separate state for Telugu-speaking people.

The programme was organised under the leadership of All-Party Committee convenor Desireddy Balaram Naidu. On the occasion, Balaram Naidu, Lions Club president Grandhi Venkateswara Rao, Pandiri Veerabhadra Swamy, V Babji, Suresh and others performed milk Abhishekam to the statue of Potti Sriramulu and garlanded it as a mark of respect. They paid rich tributes to the great leader and recalled his sacrifice for the formation of Andhra State.

Deekshitula Subrahmanyam
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Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

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Deekshitula RV Subrahmanyam is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, along with Alluri Sitarama Raju and Polavaram districts. A journalist with experience of over three decades, he began his career as a Telugu mofussil reporter in 1991. He writes extensively on politics, tribal affairs, rural development, tourism, development, and human-interest stories He is the author of the six-part Telugu prose Ramayana Sitarama Kathasudha and has received several literary and journalistic honours, including the JCI Young Writer Award, Vadlamudi Rammohan Rao Memorial Award and Madduri Annapurnayya Memorial Award.

Tags

Andhra State DayPotti SriramuluRajamahendravaramAndhra HistoryAmarajeevi
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