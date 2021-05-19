100-bed Covid care centre inaugurated in Srikalahasti

Tirupati: A 100-bedded Covid care centre has come into use in Srikalahasti for the Covid patients of the town and surrounding areas. MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy inaugurated the facility on Wednesday. Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy was also present on the occasion. The two leaders discussed with the doctors and municipal officials on the amenities to be provided and other steps at the Covid care centre.

They distributed N95 masks and gloves to nurses and other medical staff working there. Later, the MP said that the government has been taking all preventive steps in view of the severe spread of the Covid second wave. It has also been providing good healthcare facilities for those infected with the virus.

On their part, people should have self-restraint and adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. All the staff should work in coordination in providing best possible care to the patients. The new Covid care centre will be convenient to the people in the area.

MLA Madhusudhan Reddy has lauded the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing all welfare schemes during these difficult times also. Following his instructions only, the Covid care centre was set up in Srikalahasti under the guidance of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

He appealed to the people to come to the care centre if they have any symptoms and get tested for Covid. Joint Collector N Rajasekhar, Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam Executive Officer D Peddiraju and other officials were present.