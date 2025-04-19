Live
16th Finance Commission chairman visits Tirumala temple
The Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Dr. Arvind Panagariya, along with other commission members and Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Friday morning.
After the darshan, Vedic pundits performed Ashirvachanam, and TTD Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary presented them with Srivari prasadam and thirtham at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Finance Commission Secretary Ritwik Pandey, Joint Secretary K.K. Mishra, and members Ajay Narayan Jha, Dr. Manoj Panda, and Dr. Soumya Kanti Ghosh also accompanied the Chairman.
