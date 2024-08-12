2-day meet to foster symbiotic relationship between Sanskrit & Computer Science

Tirupati: As part of the National Sanskrit Week celebrations, National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati has been organising a two-day national seminar on ‘Symbiosis Between Sanskrit and Computers: New Perspectives’, in collaboration with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Bangalore.

The conference aims to explore new perspectives on the intersection of Sanskrit and computer Science, fostering a symbiotic relationship between the two disciplines.

The seminar commenced on Sunday in which Dr SD Sudarsan, Executive Director, C-DAC, gave the inaugural address. NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy presided over the function while Registrar Prof R J Ramasree presented an overview of the two-day programme. Prof K Ganapathi Bhat is the nodal officer for the event.

The dignitaries stressed upon the application of the latest computing technologies in Sanskrit and Indian knowledge systems to address the societal needs. The synergy between NSU and C-DAC can bring out tools and applications, focusing on Sanskrit for Computing and Computing for Sanskrit. The applications in the domains of Agriculture, Metallurgy, Civil engineering, Computational linguistics etc., could be built through this collaboration.

In the two-day sessions, talks on the Indian Knowledge Systems and Computational Linguists, AI and Sanskrit, Nyaya Sastra and logical programming, Tools and Applications in Ancient knowledge systems will be covered by speakers from NSU, C-DAC and Prof Krishna Prapoorna from IIT Tirupati. It would help NSU and C-DAC to narrow down on the Research and Development project activities to be rolled out jointly.

During the day, NSU also inaugurated five public consultancy centres to address the queries and doubts of the general public in various subjects like Yoga, Jyotish, Agama, Karmakanda and Vaastu. These centres aim to provide guidance and solutions to people’s problems, leveraging the expertise of the university’s faculty.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka Sanskrit University (KSU) Prof S Ahalya along with NSU VC Prof GSR Krishna Murthy. Prof Krishna Murthy said that these consultancy centers would provide an opportunity for the people of Tirupati to seek guidance and clarification on their doubts and problems. They would be available every day from 5 pm to 6.30 pm.