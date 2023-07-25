234 pleas received at Spandana

Chittoor: Joint Collector P Srinivasulu said that 234 petitions registered from across the district at Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said of the 234 petitions, 123 were related to Revenue department. He reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been monitoring the progress of Spandana petitions from each district periodically and asked the district officers to pay special attention on the grievances. District Revenue Officer N Rajasekhar and ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy were present. Meanwhile 24 pleas registered at police Spandana and 5 petitions at Municipal office.