28,412 students to appear for SSC exams in Tirupati dist
The examinations will be held from April 3 to 18 at 152 centres
He said the question papers have been shifted to 40 police stations at different locations from the strong room in SVU campus school in the city. The spot valuation will also be held at the campus school where tight security will be provided. Also, police security will be provided at all the examination centres. To monitor the examinations and to prevent malpractice, six flying squads and sitting squads will be there in which deputy Tahsildars and staff of the education department and police will be there. Students possessing hall tickets will be allowed to travel free in RTC buses and necessary directions were issued to the officials. Steps will be taken by the medical and health department to provide ORS sachets and other medicines at the centres.
The Collector said that examinations for SSC regular students will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 noon and no electronic gadgets, mobile phones etc., will be allowed into the examination centres. The examinations for AP Open School Society will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at six centres in which 1,266 SSC candidates will appear Open school Inter exams will be held at the same time in 11 centres for which 2,566 students will attend. DEO Dr V Sekhar was also present. A review meeting was also held on the examinations on Wednesday.