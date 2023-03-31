28,412 students to appear for SSC exams in Tirupati dist

ll arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of SSC public examinations from April 3 to 18 in the district. This time, 28,412 candidates may appear for the examinations at 152 centres in Tirupati district. A control room will be set up at the DEO office from where every aspect will be monitored. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the official machinery has been fully geared up to conduct the examinations. After the bifurcation of the districts last year, it is the first time the examinations are being held in the new district, which should be held in a foolproof manner without giving scope to any mistakes.





He said the question papers have been shifted to 40 police stations at different locations from the strong room in SVU campus school in the city. The spot valuation will also be held at the campus school where tight security will be provided. Also, police security will be provided at all the examination centres. To monitor the examinations and to prevent malpractice, six flying squads and sitting squads will be there in which deputy Tahsildars and staff of the education department and police will be there. Students possessing hall tickets will be allowed to travel free in RTC buses and necessary directions were issued to the officials. Steps will be taken by the medical and health department to provide ORS sachets and other medicines at the centres.





The Collector said that examinations for SSC regular students will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 noon and no electronic gadgets, mobile phones etc., will be allowed into the examination centres. The examinations for AP Open School Society will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm at six centres in which 1,266 SSC candidates will appear Open school Inter exams will be held at the same time in 11 centres for which 2,566 students will attend. DEO Dr V Sekhar was also present. A review meeting was also held on the examinations on Wednesday.