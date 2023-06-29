3-day Arthroplasty Summit to begin on June 30

Tirupati: The TTD-run BIRRD hospital is organising a mega orthopaedic doctors’ summit titled ‘‘Operative Arthroplasty’ from June 30 to July 2.

According to BIRRD OSD Dr Reddappa Reddy, arrangements are being made for the summit in which over 200 renowned orthopaedic surgeons from all over India will participate heralding a new era in BIRRD hospital development.

The three-day summit is aimed at highlighting the state of technology and medical equipment available at BIRRD. The top 20 ortho experts will conduct live surgeries during the three-day summit.

He said the TTD has set up CT scan and X-ray machines, blood bank, online treatment based on mobile SMS etc. for OP services at BIRRD hospital on par with corporate hospitals to the patients at affordable cost. Nearly 200 ortho specialists have registered so far to watch the live surgeries from Fortune Grand Ridge Hotel and spot registration by doctors has also been provided to ensure more number of doctors’ participation at the national-level medical conference.

It may be noted here that the hospital in the past four years witnessed a phenomenal growth turning it into one of the leading ortho care hospitals in the country. Dr Reddappa Reddy said Dr Venugopal and Dr Deepak are supervising the arrangements for this BIRRD’s maiden summit.

TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy will inaugurate the summit at the Fortune Grand Ridge Hotel on June 30. JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi and other TTD officials will also participate.