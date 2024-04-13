Live
Just In
3-party alliance seeks removal of Bhumana as TTD chairman
- Representatives of two parties submit a representation to CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena
- They cite house sites and wage hike for TTD employees and taking up of Rs 1,500 cr works with TTD funds with an eye on elections
Tirupati : BJP, TDP and Jana Sena Party sought the removal of Bhumana Karunakar Reddy as TTD chairman on the ground that he is misusing his position for the victory of his son Bhumana Abhinay Reddy contesting as YSRCP candidate for Tirupati Assembly constituency.
A delegation of three parties, including TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram, JSP state spokesperson Sivakumar, BJP state spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy and BJP senior leader and advocate K Ajay Kumar met Chief Electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena here on Friday and submitted a memorandum to hem for the removal of Karunakar Reddy as TTD chairman.
Along with the representation, they also attached documents in support of their charge that Karunakar Reddy was misusing his position in support of his son Abhinay Reddy.
In the representation, they said various benefits, including house sites to all TTD employees, increase of wages to contract and outsourced employees and others were being implemented, and also taking Rs 1,500 crore civil works were taken up in Tirupati with TTD funds with an eye on the elections.
They demanded immediate removal of Karunakar Reddy as TTD chairman to stop him from misusing his official position for the sake of his son's victory in the elections.