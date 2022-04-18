4-day training camp for SPDCL staff launched

Tirupati: Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director H Harinatha Rao said the training classes for staff will improve their working skills resulting in providing quality services to consumers.

SPDCL constructed a YSR Corporate Training Institute in Tirupati for the benefit of employees to provide training where the training classes for first batch was started on Monday.

The four-day training for the first batch comprises modern techniques, GIS/GPS and Total Station topics.

Speaking on the occasion, Harinatha Rao said the department has taken steps to make the every employee in the purview of SPDCL to attend the training classes without fail and emphasised on enhancing the skills on par with developing latest technology which will pave way for providing quality and speedy services to consumers.

He informed that the digital class rooms will come up soon at this training center helping the employees to increase their knowledge on power technology, human resources and accounting matters and added that the classes will be organised five days in a week where lineman to chief general manger will undergo training.

Chief General Manager (training) SH Rasheed, OSD N Srinivasulu, executive engineers J S Rammohan and Bhaskar Reddy were present.