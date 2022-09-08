  • Menu
4 TTD security staff test positive for Coronavirus

Four TTD security personnel, who came to the Police Training College (PTC), were tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday.

Tirupati: Four TTD security personnel, who came to the Police Training College (PTC), were tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to PTC CI Niranjan Kumar, TTD sent 100 security personnel to PTC for training.

Before entering the PTC, all the persons underwent the Corona test in which four personnel tested positive.

The TTD officials took the four in a separate vehicle to TTD Central hospital for treatment and they were in isolation now.

The news of testing positive created flutters in PTC. The CI said they did not allow them into the PTC.

