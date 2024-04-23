Live
Just In
6 YSRCP activists injured in attack by TDP men
Tirupati: Six YSRCP activists were injured, three of them seriously, in an attack by a group of TDP activists led by JB Bannu alias Bhanu, son of TDP leader JB Ramana, in Bairagipatteda area in Tirupati on Sunday night. According to police, Bannu objecting YSRCP activists from campaigning led to an altercation between the two groups. Bannu along with his friends attacked YSRCP activists with hockey sticks, injuring six of them.
YSRCP activist Ravindra Reddy complained to the East police station about the attack. In his, complaint, Reddy stated that Bannu and TDP activists warned them of dire consequences if they campaign for YSRCP. ‘When we refused and continued electioneering, Bannu and others attacked ruling party activists,’ he added.
Police said that along with criminal case, a case for violation of election code was also filed.