93.17% aspirants turn up for NEET in Tirupati

Tirupati: The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the NEET (UG) – 2020 across the country on Sunday. In Tirupati, 24 centres were set up to facilitate 10,113 candidates to take the test while another 13 have changed their centres to attend in Tirupati taking the total to 10,126. Out of this 93.17 percent students have attended the test with 6.83 per cent absentees, said the Coordinator for Tirupati Palle Sindhu, Principal of 'Shloka - A Birla school'.

It was held peacefully by duly following all Covid protocols. The candidates were allowed into examination halls from 11 am onwards and upto 1.30 pm while the actual test was held between 2-5 pm. The examination was held under CCTV surveillance in all the rooms.

Only one Covid positive student had come to attend the examination, who was sent back following the guidelines received from NTA stating that the test for such students will be held later.

APSRTC has operated about 70 special buses for the candidates from 6 am to 11 am from several depots to Tirupati. Another 30 buses were operated from the central bus station to examination centres. About 100 buses were sent from Tirupati in Anantapur, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Kadapa, Nellore, Madanapalle routes to facilitate candidates to reach their places after the examination.

Meanwhile, The Hans India photographer Kalakatta Radha Krishna helped two girl students to go to their examination centres. Out of them, one was from Kuppam and the other one from Srikalahasti. They both reached Sri Padmavati Women's junior college instead of going to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) as they were confused with the two centres.

When they started crying as the time was running out, Radha Krishna responded immediately and took them to SPMVV on his motorcycle by taking two trips. He received applause from the staff on duty near SPW junior college.