96.58% students turn up for NEET (UG) in Tirupati

Tirupati/Nellore: NEET (UG) – 2021 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country, was held smoothly at 21 centres in Tirupati on Sunday. Out of a total of 8,895 candidates allotted for Tirupati, 8,591 have attended the examination which includes six students who are physically weak and disabled. With 304 absentees, 96.58 percent attendance was reported on the whole.

The students were instructed by the NTA to report between 11 am to 1.30 pm at the examination centres while the test was held between 2-5 pm. They were allowed into the centres duly following the Covid appropriate behaviour and it was held under CC TV surveillance.

Disclosing the details to The Hans India, the city Co-ordinator for the examination Sindhu Palle said that over all the examination went off smooth and fair with the cooperation of all concerned including the full support of Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu. Candidates from Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur district were allotted Tirupati centre.

While police made elaborate security arrangements at all centres, APSRTC operated special buses from the central bus station to examination venues. The parents in large numbers were seen outside the examination centres waiting for their wards to return after the test was over. In Nellore, District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu inspected NEET examination centres in the city limits on Sunday and observed examination the process.

He, afterwards, informed that they had conducted the examination peacefully. He visited Avenue International School, VR Institute of Postgraduate Studies, and other centres and collected information from the invigilators. He said they had made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the examination at 14 centres across the district and around 4,000 candidates have appeared for the exam.