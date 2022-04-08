9.72 lakh devotees visited Tirumala in March 

Tirumala: As many as 19.72 lakh devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala in March against 10.97 lakh last month in February.

The cash offerings in the temple hundi stood at Rs 128.64 crore in March which is highest in recent years and also nearly Rs 50 crore more than the Hundi collection in February which was Rs 79.34 crore, according to TTD.

The big jump in the number of pilgrims who had darshan and also the subsequent steep increase in Hundi income follows the TTD in the aftermath steep fall in Covid cases increasing the number of devotees being allowed daily for darshan in the famed Tirumala temple.

TTD increased the 'Time Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) for free darshan to 30,000 daily while the same number of Rs 300 special entry tickets (SED) tickets were also issued in advance online.

In addition to these two categories, the TTD is providing darshan under various categories including Arjitha Seva, VIP Break, Sri Vani Trust Break Darshan and also donors of various trusts floated by TTD for social service activities including health, education, reconstruction of ancient temples and also promoting and preserving desi species of cows. A release from TTD here on Thursday said that 9.54 lakh devotees tonsured their heads in fulfilment of their vows and prayers.

With regard to sale of laddus, in March 1.04 crore laddus were sold as against 64.90 in February and 24.10 lakh devotees were provided with Anna Prasadam (free food) as against 13.63 lakh in February.

As many as 8,028 Srivari Sevakulu rendered service in various areas including temple, queue line, Annaprasadam complex, luggage centres, etc., TTD management on its part made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the surge in pilgrim that saw a hassle-free darshan to devotees.

The TTD local temples at Tirupati, Tiruchanur, Srinivasamangapuram and Appalayagunta also witnessed a steep increase in the pilgrim rush. Sources said that the pilgrim rush is expected to continue till the end of summer months i.e. up to June this year.