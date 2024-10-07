Live
ABRSM demands announcement of best teacher awards
The State unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) has demanded the immediate announcement of the winners of the Best Teachers Awards, which has been delayed due to the recent heavy rains and floods in Vijayawada.
The organisation is also calling for the resumption of the postponed State Teachers’ Day function, where these awards are traditionally presented. Two months ago, many teachers working at various educational institutions across the State, from primary schools to higher education colleges, submitted their applications for these prestigious awards.
However, the unexpected floods that hit Vijayawada in the first week of September disrupted the evaluation process and led to the postponement of the award announcement.
In a letter addressed to Minister for Education Nara Lokesh, APSCHE chairman Prof M Ram Mohan Rao and Principal Secretary of Education Kona Sasidhar, State president of ABRSM Prof YV Rami Reddy and general secretary Dr Gangineni Ranganath, expressed their concern over the delay. They emphasised that the recoginition of dedicated teachers is a vital morale booster for the teaching community and should not be deferred any longer.