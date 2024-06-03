Act responsibly at counting centre, TDP counting agents told

Tirupati: TDP has organised training camp for postal ballot counting agents at Y-convention in Renigunta on Sunday. TDP Tirupati parliamentary president G Narasimha Yadav, Zone-IV coordinator and MLC Bhumireddy Rambhupal Reddy addressed the agents on the precautions to be taken during the counting process.

They said that agents should follow all the guidelines of ECI and act patiently even if YSRCP agents provoke them. TDP agents should act responsibly and not be held responsible for any untoward incidents at the counting centre which will land them in problems. As TDP’s victory is evident, the ruling party is trying to act violently and provoke the TDP agents in their bid to send them out of the counting hall. TDP agents should fall prey to such tactics and act with more alertness.

The leaders told the agents to observe the postal ballot paper and if any mistakes are noticed, they should be taken to the notice of the Returning Officer only. Under any circumstances, they should not enter into arguments with the ruling party agents. As there is only a few hours left for TDP’s victory after which N Chandrababu Naidu will become the Chief Minister, no one should not land in any troubles at this juncture.

TDP Chittoor parliamentary president C R Rajan, State official spokesperson Surendra Kumar, State media coordinator P Sridhar Varma, Kotam Reddy Giridhar Reddy from Nellore, Chandragiri leader Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, Chejarla Manoharachy and others were present.