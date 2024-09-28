‘Adbhuta Rupavani’ show comes back at Chandragiri Fort

Tirupati: Visitors to Chandragiri Fort have reason to celebrate as the long-awaited Adbhuta Rupavani (Sound & Light) show returns, bringing the fort’s rich history to life. The show, which had been a significant tourist attraction, was discontinued in 2018 after lightning burnt its sound and lighting system and the circuits were damaged. During the past six-years it was completely ignored and the previous government never made an attempt to revive the system.

Now, commemorating the World Tourism Day, Chief Minister Joint collector Shubham Bansal on Friday evening, instead of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was originally scheduled to launch it virtually.

It may be recalled that it was originally introduced in 2000 with the special interest of Naidu who was CM then also.

Introduced at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore, the 50-minute show was subsequently stopped as the power control unit was drowned in rainwater completely. It was upgraded with Rs.2.70 crore in early 2018 with imported lighting and sound system. Unfortunately, within six months again it had to be stopped due to the lightning effect.

Though the previous minister for tourism RK Roja hailed from the same district and despite the presence of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, the show could not be revived. Only after the NDA government assumed power three months ago, a relook on its revival was made possible.

Accordingly, Belgium based ‘Lux and Decibels’ which earlier worked in making a beautiful show has stepped in again to introduce the latest technology and make it even more attractive. The government has spent Rs.3.5 crore on it while with another Rs 2.5 crore boating and food courts have been provided.

The show will be arranged at the Raja Mahal and Rani Mahal areas of the fort. In the past about 100 visitors used to visit the show daily with the number more than doubling during weekends. Now, the officials are expecting even more visitors.

The Adbhutha Rupavani show along with the boating facility and food court may fetch the APTDC more than 30 lakhs per annum besides making the footfall to the fort increase significantly with the added attractions.

Speaking to The Hans India, APTDC divisional manager M Giridhar Reddy said that after the formal inauguration, they will sign an MoU with Lux & Decibels on conducting the daily shows. The show timings and ticket fares will be decided at that time to start the regular shows. The fort, a historical gem in the State, now stands poised to reclaim its place as a premier tourist destination with this renewed focus on cultural tourism.