Adopt scientific methods to improve groundwater levels

Nellore: A one-day training programme organised for Agriculture, Horticulture, Rural Water Scheme, District Water Management, District Rural Development Agency, Ground Water department and Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation by Central Groundwater Council (CGWC) has stressed the need for increasing groundwater levels by adopting scientific methods.

The training programme also advised the officials of the departments concerned to visit the drought-hit areas in the district to know the status of groundwater levels in the interest of initiating damage control measures.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector O Anand has said that due to the drastic fall in groundwater levels, farmers were performing agriculture operations under borewells in dryland areas.

He said that in view of overcoming such pathetic situation, CGWC has specified some guidelines. He said that as part of this programme, officials working in Agriculture, RWS, DWMA and GWD should visit the villages and study the reasons for drastic fall of groundwater levels.

CGWC deputy director G Krishna Murthy has said that as per the guidelines of the Central government, officials should design an action plan to increase of groundwater levels at check dams and water sheds by adopting scientific methods.

The CGWC DD urged the officials to utilise the training programme in a proper manner in the interest of increasing groundwater levels in the district. CGWC scientist Ravikumar, DWMA PD B Srinivasulu, APD Sankar, GWD DD R Shobhan Babu and others were present.