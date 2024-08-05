Live
AIFB demands fulfilment of Reorganisation Act rights
Kadapa: All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) Party national general secretary Devarajan has warned the Central and State governments to fulfil all rights due to AP State according to the Repartition Act or face a people’s movement. He expressed disappointment that no leader has raised the demand for special status in recent Assembly and Parliamentary sessions.
Devarajan emphasised that special status would bring more industries, employment opportunities and overall development to the State. He criticised the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam steel industry and lamented neglecting Visakha railway zone and Kadapa steel industry in the repartition act.
He urged for a cross-party movement to secure special status and establish Visakha steel industry in Rayalaseema, which would provide better employment opportunities and alleviate migration, famine and suicide in the region.