AIFFA to boycott Coco Cola products from June 1

Tirupati: Mango farmers of undivided Chittoor district under the banner of All India Federation of Farmers' Association (AIFFA) threatened to boycott Coco Cola company products from June 1 as it failed to clear dues of mango farmers for 2021-22. Speaking to media here on Saturday, AIFFA honorary advisor Peddireddy Chengal Reddy said the management of Coco Cola has agreed to take mangoes from farmers paying one rupee more than the market price, but it had violated the agreement and resorted to cheat the farmers.

He said the farmers had supplied 4,875 tonnes of mangoes (947 tractors) to Jain Factory last year which supplies mango pulp after processing to Coco Cola.

He said the company paid market price to farmers too late against the agreement date. He said they gave ultimatum to Coco Cola management to clear their dues along with interest for late payment before May 31 otherwise they will boycott the company products from June 1. AIFFA district president Mangati Gopal Reddy, general secretary Kothuru Babu, leaders Venkata Reddy, Nageswar Raju and Sekhar Raju were present.