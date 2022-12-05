Akhanda Gita Parayanam held at Tirumala

Tirumala: In connection with Gita Jayanthi on Sunday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) conducted Akhanda Bhagavat Gita Parayanam, mass recitation of slokas from the sacred Bhagavat Gita at Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala.

The spiritual event commenced at 7 am and concluded by 11 am. The Parayanam team was led by renowned Vedic scholar Professor Kuppa Vishwanatha Sharma.

All the 700 Slokas from the 18 chapters of Bhagavat Gita were recited without break in the four-hour long programme.

Earlier the programme commenced with the famous Annamacharya Sankeertana, "Ani Anatiche Krishnudarjununito'' and concluded with "Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum" Bhajan rendered by TTD Aasthana Vidwan Dr Balakrishna Prasad and team in a melodious manner, eulogising the greatness of Lord Krishna. TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, In-Charge Vice-Chancellor of SV Vedic University Rani Sadasivamurthy, Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani, Vedic scholars including Narasimhacharyulu, Maruti, Ramanujam, Raghavendra and hundreds of devotees participated in the event with utmost devotion. The programme was telecast live by SVBC for the sake of global devotees.