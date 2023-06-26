All Jagan govt schemes are miserable failures, says Lokesh

NAIDUPET (Tirupati district): All the schemes launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are miserable failures, including those initiated in the past 137 days, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Sunday.

Addressing a massive gathering during his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra at Naidupet in Sullurpet Assembly constituency in Tirupati district, Lokesh said that Jagan was feeling nervous over the massive response he was receiving for his Padayatra.

Hence, the Chief Minister has launched at least half-a-dozen new schemes in the past 137 days to attract the people but all of them turned out to be total failures, the TDP leader said.

“Now a new scheme Jagan Ki Chebudam has been launched but the people are totally rejecting it as they are fed up with this government,” he remarked.

Observing that people are not attending Jagan’s meetings, he felt that the Chief Minister for some reason was feeling totally insecure. Pointing out that a school student belonging to Backward Classes (BC) community, Amarnath was inhumanly done to death, he said the Chief Minister did not find time even to console the bereaved family members.

He said that immediately after the TDP returns to power, a legislation will be enacted for the safety of BCs. Lokesh said that those who killed Amarnath will be punished severely.

Pointing out that the TDP has already announced several schemes in the name of ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ he said that immediately after forming the next government, a job calendar will be announced to fill the vacant posts.

The Reddy community people in the State too should think twice now as they are also victims of Jagan and they are not getting minimum respect in this government, Lokesh said.

Earlier, when the villagers of Vaddikunta Kandriga complained that the majority of them do not have houses, Lokesh promised to build pucca houses for them. The villagers of Timmagi Kandriga were assured that a check-dam will be constructed once the TDP returns to power.

Lokesh was received by a massive gathering at Naidupet where he promised to reduce the tax burden on the people. The power charges too will be reduced and the fuel prices also will be brought down, he stated.