All set for MLC votes counting at RVS Engg College
Highlights
Chittoor: District Collector and Election Returning Officer for Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor districts Graduates and Teachers constituencies, M Hari Narayanan said that all arrangements have been made for counting of MLC votes at RVS Engineering College on March 16.
Inspecting the arrangements at RVS Engineering College here on Friday along with SP Y Rishanath Reddy and Joint Collector S Venkateswar, the collector said that election for Teachers and Graduates MLC constituencies would be held on March 13 and counting of votes would be taken on March 16. Instructions were given to N Devandam, SE, Roads and Buildings to make the needful arrangements at the counting centre. SP Rishanth Reddy assured that needful force would be deployed at the counting centre on that day. It may be stated here that S Subramanyam, YSRCP candidate has won Chittoor Local Authorities Constituency poll unanimously.
