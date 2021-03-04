All YSRCP nominees elected unopposed in Punganur

Tirupati: The ruling YSRCP saw all its 31 candidates elected without contest in Punganur municipal election while in other municipalities including Madanapalli, Palamaner and Nagari more number of YSRCP candidates elected unopposed after the withdrawal which was ended on Wednesday. Punganur Municipal Commissioner K L Varma declared the YSRCP candidates contested for the 31 wards in the town as unopposed after the withdrawal of nomination today. In all, 97 nominations were received for 31 wards in which 21 were rejected in the scrutiny and 45 nominations were withdrawan on Tuesday, the first day of the withdrawal, leaving the YSRCP candidates in 31 wards resulting in their election with no contest, he informed over phone.

In Palamaner which has 26 wards, the YSRCP candidates were declared elected without contest and election will be held only in the remaining 8 wards on March 10.

On the second and last day of withdrawal of nomination, heated altercation took place between YSRCP leaders and opposition TDP leaders in Palamaner municipal office on the withdrawal of a TDP candidate Nagaraju. Timely intervention of police prevented the two warring groups almost came to blows. TDP leaders alleged that the officials colluded with the ruling party responsible for rejecting many TDP nominations on factious grounds.

In Madanapalli town also, YSRCP candidates elected unopposed in 15 wards against 35 in the municipality and election will be held for remaining 20 wards on March 10. The withdrawal of nominations which ended today more or less went off incident-free much to the relief of officials and police.

In Nagari, 6 YSRCP candidates and one TDP candidates declared elected unopposed after the withdrawal of nominations was over today while Puttur municipality is witnessing multi-cornered contest for all the 27 wards in the municipality with YSRCP, TDP, Independents and YSRCP rebels in many wards in the fray.

It may be noted here that election was deferred for Srikalahasti municipality due to court orders while election was not held in the newly formed two municipalities Kuppam and B Kothakota in Chittoor district due to finalisation of wards and reservation of wards notcompleted.

The district has 8 municipalities including Palamaner, Madanapalli, B Kothakota, Punganur, Srikalahasthi, Puutur, Nagari and Kuppam and two corporations Tirupati and Chittoor.

It is needless to say, after the withdrawal was over the writing on the wall was clear that the YSRCP going to emerge victorious in all municipalities and corporations where the opposition parties more so the TDP dwarfed in the election for which polling is scheduled on March 10.