Amara Hospital celebrates 2nd anniversary

The second anniversary celebrations of Amara Hospital at Karakambadi in Renigunta mandal were held on Sunday. Participating as chief guest, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev said that the hospital has been providing advanced medical care which was hitherto confined to major cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Hospital MD Dr Gourineni Ramadevi said the hospital has been maintaining quality standards and all the employees were their family members. The hospital staff cultural programmes enthralled the audience. Certificates were given to the winners of various events on the occasion. Hospital chairman Gourineni Prasad and CEO Venugopal participated.



