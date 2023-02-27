  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Amara Hospital celebrates 2nd anniversary

Amara Hospital celebrates 2nd anniversary
x
Highlights

The second anniversary celebrations of Amara Hospital at Karakambadi in Renigunta mandal were held on Sunday

Tirupati: The second anniversary celebrations of Amara Hospital at Karakambadi in Renigunta mandal were held on Sunday. Participating as chief guest, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev said that the hospital has been providing advanced medical care which was hitherto confined to major cities like Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Hospital MD Dr Gourineni Ramadevi said the hospital has been maintaining quality standards and all the employees were their family members. The hospital staff cultural programmes enthralled the audience. Certificates were given to the winners of various events on the occasion. Hospital chairman Gourineni Prasad and CEO Venugopal participated.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X