Amara Raja Group donates Rs 2 cr to AP flood victims

Tirupati: The Amara Raja Group has stepped forward to aid flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Group contributed Rs 1 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 2 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, extending a helping hand to communities devastated by the recent floods across both the States.

The co-founder of the Group Galla Aruna Kumari and Executive Director of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Gourineni Vikramadithya handed over the cheque to Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad, and to the Chief Minister of AP Chandrababu Naidu in Vizag.

Co-Founder and Chairman of Amara Raja Group Jayadev Galla expressed deep concern over the situation, emphasizing the organization’s longstanding commitment to social responsibility. He said the scale of devastation caused by these unprecedented floods has affected countless families and livelihoods. “At Amara Raja, we believe it is our duty to support the communities that have supported us for so long. This donation is part of our broader effort to stand by the people during these challenging times, and we hope it will contribute to the speedy recovery and rehabilitation of those affected, he said.